SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Thursday, following a positive lead from Wall Street on strong auto sales and a possible limited military action in Syria, as investors remain cautious ahead of Saturday's national elections.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,172.0, a 10.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,599.7 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as a possible military action in Syria was seen as limited and strong auto sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S. economy.

* Copper fell by more than 1 percent on Wednesday as U.S. data reinforced prospects for the Federal Reserve to cut back on economic stimulus.

* Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw material, rose strongly in August in a sign of resilient resource demand from the Asian giant.

* Australia will release trade balance for July later on Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2256 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1653.08 0.81% 13.310 USD/JPY 99.75 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8966 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1390.79 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE 107.28 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 14930.87 0.65% 96.91 ASIA ADRS 141.61 1.18% 1.65 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St up as automakers, tech shares gain * Oil lower as Syrian strike seen limited * Gold down on economic hopes and as Syria fears fade * Copper slides on worries about U.S. stimulus, Syria

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Philip Barbara)