(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Monday as investors fretted over mixed signals of when the Federal Reserve could scale back its stimulus measures, but an upbeat survey of manufacturing activity from China helped lift the market from session lows.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.2 points to 5,252.5, off its intraday low of 5,227.4. The benchmark dropped 0.4 percent on Friday, retreating from a five-year high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 29 points to finish the session at 4,701.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)