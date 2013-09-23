UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Sept 24 Australian shares are seen falling on Tuesday after Wall St declined overnight as investors continued to fret about the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its stimulus, while a fall in metals prices may hit mining stocks.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, a 17.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks declined for a third straight session on Monday as Federal Reserve officials suggested the Fed could still begin scaling back its stimulus later this year.
* William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's argument in June for scaling back the central bank's stimulus measures is "very much intact," as long as the economy keeps improving.
* Adding to concerns was the approaching Oct. 1 deadline for Congress to avoid a government shutdown as lawmakers negotiate ahead of the end of the fiscal year.
* Copper prices fell for a second straight session as a weak euro and concerns about growing supply offset expectations of a rebound in demand from top consumer China. Gold edged down. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2241 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1701.84 -0.47% -8.070 USD/JPY 98.79 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7008 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1321.44 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE 103.38 -0.20% -0.210 DOW JONES 15401.38 -0.32% -49.71 ASIA ADRS 148.40 0.38% 0.56 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St Falls on Fed officials' comments, Washington worries * Oil sheds $1/BBL on higher supplies, Iran diplomacy * Gold falls on renewed Fed tapering worries * Copper slips, growing supply in focus
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Walsh)
