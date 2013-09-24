(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, Sept 24 Australian shares fell 0.4
percent on Tuesday dragged down by bluechip stocks in a
broad-based selloff as Wall Street declined overnight and
investors continued to fret about when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will start tapering its stimulus.
The Big Four banks were trading lower, with top lender the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.6 percent while
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 0.8
percent. Westpac Banking Corp slipped 0.4 percent.
Bellwether miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto
Ltd lost 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent respectively after
copper prices fell for a second straight session on a weak euro
and concerns about supply.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 22.7 points to 5,229.8
by 0122 GMT, a third consecutive session of falls. The benchmark
fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
"I do think that there was a sense of complacency before,
about the Fed being able to drive the market higher simply
through doing whatever it was doing," said Damien Boey, equity
strategist at Credit Suisse.
"But, now there's been a reflection on that and now the
market's come off and I think that will continue."
The benchmark hit a five-year high of 5,300.1 points last
week, boosted by a rally in stocks, commodities and
risk-sensitive currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided
against trimming its stimulus program in September, but has
since lost momentum as investors worry instead over whether the
tapering will kick in before year end.
Defensives lost ground with top telecommunications provider
Telstra Corporation Ltd and blood products maker CSL
Ltd both slipping 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere, Mineral Resources Ltd slumped 10 percent
to a one-month low of A$10.85 after the company said it was
having issues at its Christmas Creek site, but said they would
be resolved shortly.
Also adding to investor concerns was the approaching Oct. 1
deadline for Congress to avoid a government shutdown as
lawmakers negotiate a new debt ceiling ahead of the fiscal
year-end.
The local bourse took a lead from Wall Street, which
declined for a third straight session overnight as New York Fed
president William Dudley suggested the Fed could still begin
scaling back its stimulus later this year.
"A combination of rhetoric provided little clarity and made
for a moody overnight session," said Tracey Warren, stockbroking
business development manager at CMC Markets stockbroking in a
note to clients.
"Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve (has) weighed on
markets, with regional Fed presidents now saying last week's
unexpected decision has damaged the central bank's credibility."
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index remained flat
at 4,703.3 points.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)