SYDNEY, Sept 24 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday as investors continued to fret over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tapering its stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 18.3 points to finish at 5,234.2, its third consecutive session of declines.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 9.2 points to finish the session at 4,710.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)