SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australian shares look set for a sluggish start on Wednesday after Wall Street extended its recent slide amid uncertainty over U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, but a rise in gold prices may support the market.

* Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent but was a 4.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday, its third consecutive session of declines.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

* The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, extending their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor concern.

* Though uncertainty remains over the Federal Reserve's intentions to scale back its stimulus, Tea Party-backed U.S. senators are threatening to stall a bill to fund the U.S. government.

* Copper fell for a third straight session on renewed uncertainty over the Fed and as more supply hits the market.

* Gold rose as physical buying at lower prices and technical support helped bullion snap a three-day losing streak.

* Spot iron ore prices edged up as some Chinese mills replenished stocks, but interest from the biggest importer of the commodity was slow, reflecting a subdued steel market.

* Department store David Jones Ltd will report its full year earnings later in the day.

* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its Financial Stability Review report later on Wednesday. This is a quarterly report card on the health of the banking sector by Australia's central bank.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1697.42 -0.26% -4.420 USD/JPY 98.77 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6552 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1323.56 0.07% 0.970 US CRUDE 103.29 0.16% 0.160 DOW JONES 15334.59 -0.43% -66.79 ASIA ADRS 148.35 -0.03% -0.05 -------------------------------------------------------------

