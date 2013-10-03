(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 3 Australian shares shares rose 0.4 percent on Thursday, buoyed by mining stocks after a recovery in metals prices, but gains were capped by Wall Street's falls amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 19.3 points to 5,234.9. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 4,770.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)