UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 3 Australian shares shares rose 0.4 percent on Thursday, buoyed by mining stocks after a recovery in metals prices, but gains were capped by Wall Street's falls amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 19.3 points to 5,234.9. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 4,770.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts