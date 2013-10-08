(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 8 Australian shares edged 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday as improved data and a rebound in CSL Ltd were offset by lingering worries over the lack of progress in resolving the U.S. budget standoff.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 11.7 points to finish at 5,149.4. The benchmark dropped nearly 1 percent on Monday, breaking the 5,200 support-line that it held for nearly a month.

A survey showed on Tuesday that a measure of Australian business confidence rose to a 3-1/2 year high in September, and Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet rose modestly in September for the first time since February.

Blood products maker CSL climbed 2.5 percent, the biggest one-day rise in nearly two months. Both BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd posted modest gains, while some of the banking stocks lost ground and Newcrest Mining Ltd fell 2.3 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,738.7.

