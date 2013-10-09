(Adds stock moves, analysts comments)
SYDNEY Oct 9 Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent on Wednesday morning as investors showed increasing
signs of anxiety over the budget stalemate in Washington and the
risk of an historic U.S. debt default.
Reflecting the sense of nervousness over the lack of
progress in resolving the U.S. fiscal standoff, the stock market
has slipped for four straight days.
"People kind of assume it will go away in due course, but it
hasn't," said Credit Suisse equity strategist Damien Boey in
Sydney. "Nobody will believe the U.S. government will seriously
default, but there is a possibility of a selective default on
certain bills,"
The post-election optimism also seemed to have faded away,
Damien said. A survey showed on Wednesday that Australian
consumer confidence eased in October, pulling back from a
33-month peak.
Australia's business-friendly conservative coalition won a
landslide victory in last month's federal election, putting an
end to three years of sometimes chaotic minority Labor
government.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 8.3 points to 5,141.1 by
0035 GMT. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
Donald Williams, chief investor officer at Platypus Asset
Management, said that some investors welcomed the correction as
they have been struggling to find value in the Australian market
for several months.
"It looks like we are finally getting a decent correction.
The market needs a break just to refresh valuation," Williams
said.
"I think the fundamentals are OK, and more likely to improve
than deteriorate," he added.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
pulled back 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd dropped 1.2 percent
after the company said its chief executive would step down in
2014 and the chairman would retire in December.
Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia was
almost flat and smaller player Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group lost 0.2 percent. Westpac Banking Corporation
bucked the trend and gained 0.7 percent.
Coal miner Inova Resources Ltd climbed 2.4 percent
after Australia's foreign investment regulator approved a
takeover plan by Chinese company Shanxi Donghui.
Discovery Metals Ltd tumbled 5.9 percent, a victim
of the recent turmoil in Singapore's Blumont Group Ltd
, which agreed to invest in Discovery but had lost more
than S$6 billion ($4.81 billion) in market value over four
turbulent trading days.
Linc Energy Ltd extended losses, dropping 4.0
percent, and has tumbled more than 20 percent since the company
said last week it would move its listing to Singapore by
December.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,721.4.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)