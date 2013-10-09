(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 9 Australian shares recouped morning lossess to end up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, as the recent correction triggered by increasing nervousness over the U.S. budget stalemate threw up some bargains for investors.

Mining stocks led the recovery, with global miner BHP Billiton Ltd bouncing back 0.4 percent and gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd gaining 0.9 percent. Westpac Banking Corp added 0.6 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tacked on 3.6 points to 5,153.0, snapping a three-day decline. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 4,710.6.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)