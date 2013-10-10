(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 10 Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday as investors kept a wary eye on developments in Washington as efforts were underway to break a U.S. fiscal standoff, but a solid local jobs report helped cap broader losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 5.9 points to finish at 5,147.1, hovering at one-month lows. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index tacked on 0.1 percent to end the session at 4,717.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)