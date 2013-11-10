(Refiles with updated NZ index numbers In third paragraph) SYDNEY, Nov 11 Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, after upbeat U.S. jobs data lifted Wall Street and offered hopes of stronger-than-expected growth in the world's biggest economy. * Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to 5,464, a 63.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.4 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 4,947.1 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong payrolls report lent weight to views the world's largest economy is stronger than previously thought. * Copper rose on Friday on solid imports of the metal into top consumer China and better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but a resurgent dollar kept gains in check. * Transurban Group said it had agreed to acquire all of Royal Bank of Scotland's debt exposure to the Cross City Tunnel in Sydney for A$475 million. * Orica Ltd said its 2014 net profit after tax before individual material items would exceed that of 2013. * Australia's housing finance for September will be released at 0030 GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1770.61 1.34% 23.460 USD/JPY 99.21 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7514 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1288.6 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 94.6 0.42% 0.400 DOW JONES 15761.78 1.08% 167.80 ASIA ADRS 147.31 0.88% 1.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 end higher for fifth straight week; financials lead * Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms * Gold falls 1.7 pct as U.S. payrolls rekindle taper fears * Copper rises on China imports, strong dollar checks gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)