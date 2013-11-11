(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Nov 11 Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent to hover at five-year highs on Monday morning, as upbeat U.S. jobs data offered hopes of stronger-than-expected growth in the world's biggest economy.

Big-cap miners underpinned the market after copper rose on Friday on solid imports of the metal into top consumer China. BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.3 percent while Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.4 percent.

Orica Ltd surged 6.4 percent after the chemical company reported a big jump in full-year profit and said its 2014 profit would exceed that of 2013.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.5 points to 5,405.2 by 0054 GMT, paring earlier gains as banking stocks took a breather following their recent stellar gains. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent last week, snapping four weeks of consecutive gains.

The 'Big Four' banks reversed earlier gains as investors sought to book profits. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which touched record highs on Friday, fell 0.6 percent while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 1 percent.

"While better-than-expected jobs growth will likely increase the argument for tapering, the level and quality of jobs growth will likely keep the U.S. Fed from pulling the taper trigger too early," said Tim Radford, a global analyst at Rivkin Securities in a note.

U.S. employers added more than 200,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, almost twice the amount forecast by analysts and defying expectations that a partial U.S. government shutdown would hamper job growth.

The strong jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus as soon as next month, although Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on Friday suggested the super-easy money policy will remain in place for a while longer.

The Australian market has traded sideways in November, with the benchmark hovering at the 5,400 point level. Still, analysts expect that a strong underlying mood could see the benchmark index test fresh five-year highs this week.

A handful of consumer discretionary stocks advanced, with 21st Century Fox Ltd climbing 2.9 percent, while department store giants Myer Holdings Ltd rallied 3.5 percent and David Jones Ltd rose 1 percent.

Elders Ltd slumped 7.4 percent to A$0.12 after saying a number of impairments will produce a statutory loss for full year ending in September of A$510 million.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 3.7 points to 4,947.7.

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)