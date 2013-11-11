MELBOURNE, Nov 12 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday but may drift back with investors taking pause following the market's 17 percent climb since late June, amid concern the U.S. Federal Reserve may start slowing its bond-buying soon. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,425.0, a 37.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 4 points to 4,918.1 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged up on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record closing high even as investors turned their focus to how soon the Federal Reserve might begin reducing stimulus. * Copper edged up on Monday as a weak dollar and a pick-up in factory output in China helped offset heightened concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus as soon as next month. * Explosives and fertilisers maker Incitec Pivot Ltd is due to report its full year results on Tuesday. Analysts are forecasting a 27 percent slide in net profit before one-offs to A$295 million ($276.13 million) for the year to September 2013. * Energy network operator SP AusNet reported an 11 percent rise in net profit to A$184 million for the six months to September, excluding the impact of a tax dispute that it lost. The result was better than two analysts had expected. * Casino operator Crown Ltd, controlled by James Packer, won the right to develop a casino and a hotel in Sydney. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2136 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1771.89 0.07% 1.280 USD/JPY 99.19 0.12% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7514 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1282.76 -0.45% -5.840 US CRUDE 95.09 0.52% 0.490 DOW JONES 15783.10 0.14% 21.32 ASIA ADRS 146.75 -0.38% -0.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow at fresh record as Wall St edges higher * Brent oil rises as Iran talks end without deal * Gold falls on strong Chinese data, Fed taper worries * Copper up on weak dollar, tapering fears cap gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) ($1 = 1.0683 Australian dollars)