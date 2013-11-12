(Adds stock movements, analyst comments) SYDNEY, Nov 12 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday morning, hovering at five-year highs, as investors worried the U.S. Federal Reserve may start soon slowing its bond-buying stimulus drive. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen will be forced to defend the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy when she faces anti-Fed rhetoric from Republicans at the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. "People (investors) are digesting whether or not the Fed will do its taper in December. Some people are thinking if quantitative easing is effective at all," said Damien Boey, an equity strategist at Credit Suisse. "The main support (for the ASX) for the moment is that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) seems to be airing on the side of fairly dovish talk," he added. Australia's central bank last week left the door open to further rate cuts if needed, as it trimmed its forecasts for economic growth for the next two years. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 21.0 points to 5,408.1 by 0012 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday. The local market has traded sideways in November, following a rally since late June which has sent the index to five-year highs, underpinned by the Fed's easing policy and local corporate earnings. "I remain cautious of the index at the moment, plenty of investors are questioning their next move and where the value is coming from," IG market strategist Evan Lucas said in a note to clients. Big banks posted modest gains, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 0.3 percent and National Australia Bank gaining 0.4 percent. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group edged down 0.4 percent. BHP Billiton Ltd gained 0.6 percent while junior Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.1 percent. Explosives and fertilisers maker Incitec Pivot Ltd jumped 5.7 percent after it posted a full-year net profit just ahead of analyst forecasts and announced restructuring plans to reduce costs. Staffing solutions provider Skilled Group Ltd surged 6.1 percent after it agreed to buy a service unit from Thomas & Coffey Ltd. Ten Network Holdings Ltd plunged 9.3 percent after local media reported three big shareholders including Lachlan Murdoch, James Packer and Bruce Gordon would split A$20 million in fees for guaranteeing the network's new A$200 million debt facility. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,919.7. ($1 = 1.0683 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)