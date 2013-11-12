SYDNEY, Nov 13 Australian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which continued to come under pressure from speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on its monetary stimulus program soon. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,394.0, just a 0.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,918.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields fueled debate over how soon the Federal Reserve may begin trimming its stimulus program. * Copper slid on Tuesday as the dollar gained on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb stimulus measures sooner than previously expected and as investors took little comfort from China's 10-year economic plan. * Gold fell 1 percent on Monday, dropping to its lowest in nearly a month, as bullion investors reduced positions on lingering fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon scale back monetary stimulus. * Department store Myer Holdings Ltd said its Q1 sales in the 2014 fiscal year rose 0.4 percent to A$691.1 million, noting trading conditions were expected to remain competitive throughout FY 2014. * Fortescue Metals Group Ltd will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday. * Australia's wage inflation data and monthly consumer sentiment data are due later on the day. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2200 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1767.69 -0.24% -4.200 USD/JPY 99.64 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7738 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD 1267.44 -0.01% -0.170 US CRUDE 93.07 -2.18% -2.070 DOW JONES 15750.67 -0.21% -32.43 ASIA ADRS 146.63 -0.08% -0.12 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St dips with eyes on Fed, yields * U.S. oil sheds $2 on fears of Fed tapering; supply * Gold drops for fourth day on Fed taper uncertainty * Copper slips on Fed tapering fears, China's 10-year plan For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by David Gregorio)