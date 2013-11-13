(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Nov 13 Australian shares slipped 0.5 percent to three-week lows on Wednesday morning as uncertainty surrounding the timing of stimulus-tapering in the United States undermined sentiment.

Banks and miners dragged on the benchmark index with the subdued mood in global markets checking buyer appetite.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.8 percent while Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 25.6 points to 5,367.5 by 0102 GMT, its lowest point since October 24.

The benchmark has fallen seven out of the past ten sessions as major banks traded ex-dividend and investors fretted over how soon the Federal Reserve may begin trimming its stimulus program.

"Investors appear content to leave the broad market around current levels given relatively full valuations as they wait for a clearer picture on future economic growth," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in a note to clients.

Miners slipped after spot iron ore prices held steady at around $136 a tonne, but struggled to build on last week's gains as Chinese appetite for the raw material slowed. Bluechip BHP Billiton Ltd gave up 0.6 percent while gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd lost 2.1 percent.

Helping to pare broader market losses, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment rebounded in November as rising home prices made people feel better about their finances.

Corporate activity propelled Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co shares up 6.6 percent. The rally came on news Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, the second-biggest shareholder in Warrnambool, has raised its takeover offer for the Australian dairy company to A$505 million ($470 million).

"Murray Goulburn really had no choice - if they wanted to stay in the game they would have had to come up with a new bid," said Shannon Rivkin, director at Rivkin Securities.

Elsewhere, Reef Casino Trust surged 44.4 percent to six year highs of A$4.10 after Chinese tycoon Tony Fung offered to buy all the units in the company, valuing it at A$214 million ($199 million).

Myer Holdings Ltd jumped 2.4 percent to two-month highs of A$2.75 after the department store said its first quarter sales rose 0.4 percent to A$691.1 million.

CSR Ltd soared 9.3 percent to A$2.63, a two-year high, helped by the company reporting an uptick in half year trading revenue.

Leighton Holdings Ltd lost 2.3 percent after the construction concern said its debt levels are higher than expected in the third quarter.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent to trade at 4,921.3.

