SYDNEY Nov 13 Australian shares lost 1.4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept. 30, as uncertainty surrounding the timing of stimulus-tapering in the United States undermined sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 73.9 points to 5,319.2, its lowest close since Oct. 17, following regional markets lower as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent.

