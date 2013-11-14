(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 14 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Thursday as global equities showed palpable relief from dovish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 36.2 points to 5,355.4. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop since September 30.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 8.5 points to finish the session at 4,927.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)