SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian shares reversed early losses on Friday to gain 0.9 percent as positive sentiment from Wall Street after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen buoyed the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 46.3 points to finish at 5,401.7. The benchmark finished flat for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to finish the session at 4,914.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)