SYDNEY, Nov 18 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Monday after Wall Street hit new highs on Friday on speculation the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,417, a premium of 15.3 points to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. Australian shares gained nearly 1 percent in the last session after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. * The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take cues from Yellen, who told a U.S. Senate Committee it was too early to end the central bank's stimulus. * Copper hovered near three-month lows on Friday on persistent worries about the tapering of monetary stimulus in the United States and after data showed a slowdown in infrastructure spending in the Chinese power sector. * Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc raised its takeover offer for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd (WCB) by 12.5 percent on Friday, and Warrnambool's board unanimously recommended it. * Leighton Holdings Ltd said Leighton Properties sold a development in North Sydney for A$413 million. * Downer EDI Ltd said it received notice of award for Roy Hill mining contract valued at approximately A$500 million. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2210 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1798.18 0.42% 7.560 USD/JPY 100.21 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7033 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1290.19 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 93.76 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15961.70 0.54% 85.48 ASIA ADRS 150.93 1.70% 2.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P close at new highs; Exxon Mobil leads Dow * Oil up slightly as Libya, Fed support; Iran weighs * Gold flat, Yellen's stimulus view seen supporting * Copper hovers near 3-month low on Fed worries, China data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)