(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian shares extended their
losses for a second session on Tuesday morning as banking stocks
lost further ground, but the market pulled off its lows after
the nation's central bank kept the door open to more rate cuts.
The Reserve Bank of Australia said there was mounting
evidence past cuts in interest rates were working to stimulate
the economy, though it would not rule out the chance of easing
further if necessary.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.3 points to 5,360.4
by 0120 GMT, but stepping back from early lows of 5,345. The
benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower
while the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of
16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session following Carl
Icahn's cautious comments on the equities market.
"Comments from billionaire investor Carl Icahn suggesting
healthy third quarter U.S. corporate earnings are merely a
mirage and that Wall Street may be shaping up for a "big drop"
dampened the euphoria," said Tracey Warren, stockbroking sales
executive at CMC Markets in a note to clients.
Financials lost ground for a second session after their
recent stellar gains on the back of record earnings.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.4 percent
while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.6
percent. Westpac Banking Corp shed 0.2 percent.
Resource stocks also fell as copper dipped near three month
lows on expectations of a growing surplus of the metal and a
lack of immediate measures to boost commodities demand in major
consumer China.
Heavyweight miners BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 0.6
percent while Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.9 percent. OZ
Minerals Ltd declined 1.2 percent while Fortescue
Metals Group Ltd slipped 0.3 percent.
The Australian market has come off a five-year peak of
5,457.3 hit on 28 October as investors locked in profits, while
uncertainty over when the U.S. central bank will start to taper
its $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme checked demand.
Most analysts now see any move to taper unlikely until
March next year.
Corporate activity spurred shares of Commonwealth Property
Office Fund up 4.3 percent to five-year highs of
A$1.26.
Australian property investor The GPT Group made a
A$2.99 billion ($2.81 billion) takeover bid for Commonwealth
Property, gate crashing an agreed A$2.8 billion deal with DEXUS
Property Group and a Canadian pension fund. GPT Group
shares lost 1.4 percent to one-month lows.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 4,883.4.
($1 = 1.0642 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)