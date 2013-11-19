SYDNEY, Nov 20 Australian stocks were poised for a negative start on Wednesday as Wall Street again turned lower and commodity prices were still soft, while investors will look for the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting for clues. * Australia's stock index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,342.0, a 10.9-discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index , which closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,842.1 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 retreating from milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy after a disappointing outlook. * Copper bounced on Tuesday from its lowest levels in more than three months as funds bought back short positions, the dollar weakened slightly and China detailed more of its reforms. * Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, stabilizing after Monday's sharp losses, as investors looked forward to the minutes of the Fed's October meeting for clues about future monetary policy. * Department store Myer Holdings Ltd and airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd will hold annual general meetings on Wednesday. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2204 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,787.87 -0.2% -3.660 USD/JPY 100.16 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7087 -- 0.031 SPOT GOLD 1,275.18 0.04% 0.540 US CRUDE 93.35 0.34% 0.320 DOW JONES 15,967.03 -0.06% -8.99 ASIA ADRS 150.47 -0.66% -1.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall Street ends lower, but Home Depot helps Dow * Brent sheds $1 on Iran talks, Libya exports * Gold ends nearly flat, Fed minutes in focus * Copper bounces from lows on fund buying, weaker dlr For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)