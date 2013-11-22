UPDATE 10-Oil slides again, set for biggest 3-day loss in a year
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 22 Australian shares gained 0.9 percent on Friday, snapping a 4-session losing streak on the back of a sharp fall in the Australian dollar after the head of the country's central bank said he was open to intervening to weaken the currency.
Upbeat U.S. economic data and a strong overnight lead from Wall Street also supported the local bourse.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 47.6 points to 5,335.9. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday and ended the week 1.2 percent lower, its biggest weekly drop in seven weeks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.01 percent lower at 4,818.0. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department in January over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.
March 10 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for an eighth week in a row to the most since September 2015, extending a ten-month recovery as energy companies boost spending to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut production late last year. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to March 10, bringing the total count up to 617, versus 386 rigs a year ago, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. The in