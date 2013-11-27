(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 27 Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by the resources sector after metals prices fell and with investors in a holding pattern as U.S. markets head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 24.1 points to 5,332.9. The benchmark has been trading mostly sideways for much of November as investors fret over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper its massive bond-buying program. The index added 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,799.4 points.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)