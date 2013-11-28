(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Nov 28 Australia shares rose 0.4 percent on Thursday morning, supported by gains in banking stocks and upbeat U.S. and domestic economic data.

Australian business investment sped past expectations last quarter as a jump in building work offset a drop in spending on machinery, while future spending plans were upgraded in a boost to the economic outlook.

"They are at the stronger end of expectations and sort of playing into the economic rebalancing story - mining investment holding up and other industries maybe even growing a little bit in the year ahead," said David De Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank.

Banking stocks remained a pillar of the market with Westpac Banking Corp climbing 0.8 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 0.7 percent.

The 'Big Four' banks have had a stellar year with their share prices surging on record earnings and high dividend yields of between 4.7 percent and 5.5 percent. In comparison, general everyday depositor accounts yield annual rates of 3-4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 21.6 points to 5,354.5 by 0132 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, pushing the Dow and the S&P 500 to records and the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high after earnings from Hewlett-Packard helped lift the technology sector.

U.S. economic reports added to the positive tone, with upbeat jobless claims, consumer confidence and Chicago PMI readings.

"With US and European market heading new highs, we are certainly lagging behind these performance," said Martin Lakos, a division director at Macquarie Private Wealth. "We see a lot of upsides to the market on a shareholder return basis."

The decline in the Australian dollar should also support the local market over time, Lakos added.

Blue chips BHP Billiton Ltd rose 0.3 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.8 percent, while gold miners Newcrest Mining Ltd slipped 0.5 percent with gold prices steadying near 4-1/2 month low.

Shares in Qantas Airways Ltd climbed 1.7 percent, after jumping as much as 5.1 percent, after Australia's treasurer flagged possible changes to ownership restrictions which could help it compete against rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.

Australian construction company Forge Group Ltd fell 83.9 percent, as it came out of a three-week trading halt with an A$127 million ($115.39 million) profit writedown for the 2014 fiscal year and a financing deal.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,802.4. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)