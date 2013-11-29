(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Nov 29 Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent on Friday amid an absence of strong offshore leads after U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving, while GrainCorp Ltd plunged 26 percent after the government blocked a takeover bid from Archer Daniels Midland.

Bowing to pressure from grain growers in a rare and surprising decision, Australia rejected Archer Daniels Midland's A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) takeover bid for the country's largest listed grains handler. The news sent GrainCorp shares to their lowest since March 2012.

"The problem now of course is the recent numbers from GrainCorp look pretty scary," said Shannon Rivkin, director at Rivkin Securities, referring to the company's recent earnings. "GrainCorp is a lot lower than what it was trading at before (the bid) was announced, so really bad news for shareholders."

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 16.6 points to 5,317.7 by 0048 GMT. The benchmark is on track to fall 0.3 percent for the week and 2 percent for the month, its first monthly drop since June.

The local bourse hit a 5-1/2 year high of 5,457.3 points on Oct. 28 but has since slipped, hovering some 100 points lower around 5,350, as investors continue to fret about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper its $85-billion monthly bond-buying programme.

"It's ex-dividend month for three of the major banks, macro drivers have settled down and market momentum peaked in late September, suggesting a pullback was only a matter of time," Evan Lucas, IG market strategist, said in a note to clients.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.6 percent and Westpac Banking Corp lost 0.8 percent.

The energy sector also weighed on the broader market after Brent oil fell below $111 per barrel, dragged down by a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. Woodside Petroleum Ltd lost 1.7 percent and Santos Ltd dropped 1.5 percent.

But the market was buoyed by the mining sector as copper steadied overnight and Shanghai steel rebar futures edged higher helping to cap broader losses. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.7 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

In addition, Rio said on Friday that it would halt alumina production at its Gove refinery in Australia, as the plant is no longer viable amid difficult market conditions.

Lynas Corp Ltd added 1.6 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,790.3.

New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd fell as much as 17.6 percent on Friday to a lifetime low of NZ$1.47 as the odds increased that it will be hit by stringent price controls on its wholesale broadband services, severely denting its earnings. It last traded at NZ$1.54. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Chris Gallagher)