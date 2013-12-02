(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 2 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Monday, slipping to 6-week lows as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate-setting meeting and a batch of key data this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 40.6 points to 5,279.5. The benchmark eased 0.3 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished mostly flat at 4,792.3.