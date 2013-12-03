(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 3 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent to six-week lows on Tuesday, led by selling in miners after metals prices declined on renewed fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start reducing its stimulus.

Elsewhere, Australia's central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5 percent, a widely expected decision given signs past policy easing was working to stimulate the economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 23.4 points to 5,256.1, extending a 0.8 percent loss on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to finish the session at 4,783.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)