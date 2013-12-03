SYDNEY, Dec 4 Australian shares are set to drop on Wednesday as concerns grew that the Federal Reserve could end its monetary stimulus earlier than anticipated and investors await Australia's GDP data for the third quarter. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,226.0, a 30.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 0.4 percent on Tuesday to six-week lows on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 4,751.3 in early trade. * The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season. * Copper fell for a second day on Tuesday as growing global supply of the metal outweighed strong manufacturing data, and as concerns grew that the Federal Reserve could end its monetary stimulus earlier than anticipated. * Shopping mall giant Westfield Group and Westfield Retail Trust (WRT) will be in the spotlight after the companies said they planned combine their Australia and New Zealand businesses and spin-off Westfield's international operations into a separate company. * Santos Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy company, will also be in focus after said its 2013 production would come in slightly below its earlier forecast, but added its major LNG projects were on track to start producing in the next two years. * Australian electronics retailer Dick Smith debuts at midday after raising A$345 million ($315 million) in its initial public offering. * A $400 million Sri Lankan resort and casino complex planned by Australia's Crown Ltd faces additional delays and is unlikely to be approved before the end of the year, a top government official said on Tuesday. * Australia will release its third quarter GDP data at 0030 GMT, with expectations having been nudged up to 0.8 percent for the quarter. -----------------------(06:27 / 1927 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,256.07 -23.45 NZSX 50 4,783.85 -5.48 DJIA 15,870.25 -138.52 Nikkei 15,749.66 +94.59 NASDAQ 4,024.47 -20.80 FTSE 6,532.43 -62.90 S&P 500 1,789.22 -11.68 Hang Seng 23,910.47 -128.08 SPI 200 Fut 5,210.00 -44.00 TRJCRB Index 276.34 +1.58 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.300 -0.031 US 10 YR Bond 2.773 -0.028 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.800 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.840 -0.020 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9131 0.9075 NZD US$ 0.8250 0.8176 EUR US$ 1.3593 1.3553 Yen US$ 102.18 103.18 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1217.25 Silver (Lon) 19.170 Gold (NY) 1219.66 Light Crude 95.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P fall for 3rd straight day; retail weighs * U.S. oil gains more than $2 a barrel on pipeline report * Gold rises after sliding early to five-month low * Copper falls as growing supply outweighs data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Hay)