SYDNEY, Dec 6 Australian shares are set to open lower in early trade, tracking Wall Street, where the Dow and S&P 500 indexes fell for a fifth straight session as uncertainty clouds Federal Reserve's stimulus program. Broadcaster Nine Entertainment lists on the Australian Securities Exchange, after raising A$631 million from its initial public offering. * Local share price index futures fell 17 points to 5,194, a 4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 75.79 points to 5,197.96 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 14.88 points to 4,705.06 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Federal Reserve uncertainty after stronger than expected U.S. growth data, along with positive hints for Friday's key non-farm payrolls figures, fuelled expectations that the Fed will start to slow its stimulus sooner rather than later. * Metals were mixed. Nickel and tin rose as Indonesia reiterated it would impose an export ban on ore, while copper dipped. * Livestock and agricultural companies may be in focus after Australia signed a free trade agreement with major export market South Korea. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1785.03 -0.43% -7.780 USD/JPY 101.76 -0.58% -0.590 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8735 -- 0.033 SPOT GOLD 1224.51 -1.50% -18.700 US CRUDE 97.26 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 15821.51 -0.43% -68.26 ASIA ADRS 146.82 -0.78% -1.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower aftar data clouds view on Fed * Brent falls, U.S. crude gains as spread trade unwinds * Gold drops 1 pct on uncertainty of Fed tapering * Copper down on Fed fears For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)