(Adds missing word "rise" in the third paragraph) SYDNEY, March 26 Australian stocks rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street, lifted by gains in mining stocks as copper and iron ore prices rose on hopes that China may move to stimulate a slowing economy. Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd both climbed 1.9 percent. Fortescue Metals Group jumped 3.1 percent. The gains follow a 4 percent rise on Tuesday in China iron ore futures and rebar rose the most in 1 1/2 years in a rally fuelled by expectations that Beijing will implement measures to re-energise the economy. "There have been concerns over the Chinese economy over the last two or three weeks, but interestingly enough the iron ore price has been slowly creeping up," said Will Cleland, associate director of institutional dealing at PhillipCapital. "This shows maybe the iron ore price isn't quite as beholden to Chinese data as it was previously, as the U.S economy picks up steam," he said. Other analysts said the possibility of China implementing stimulus boosted risk appetite in the local market. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 46.3 points to 5,382.9 by 0022 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower at 5,336.6 on Tuesday. The local market tracked Wall Street's overnight gains, as the hard-hit biotechnology sector regained momentum and a strong consumer confidence reading boosted optimism about the economy. Australia's "Big Four" banks all traded higher, led by a 1.0 percent gain in Westpac Banking Corp and a 1.1 percent rise in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Domestic consumer stocks mostly moved up, with biggest supermarket Woolworths ltd rising 1.1 percent. Department store David Jones jumped 1.0 percent, after local media reported bigger rival Myer Holdings Ltd looked set to sweeten an offer. Myer gained 0.9 percent. Yancoal Australia Ltd slumped 5.5 percent after it said it had arranged a $300 million long-term debt facility from its majority owner, China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, , to fund working capital and capital expenditure. Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 3.3 percent after it announced the A$24.5 million acquisition of Central Healthcare, and said the acquisition would be immediately be earnings accretive. G8 Education Ltd rose 4.9 percent after it said it was raising A$100 million to fund the acquisition of Sterling Early Education Ltd and 91 other childcare and early education centers. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,143.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)