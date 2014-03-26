SYDNEY, March 26 Australian stocks rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday, driven by miners and big banks on upbeat U.S. data, firmer copper and iron ore prices and as investors bet the possibility of China moving to stimulate a slowing economy. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 40.2 points to 5,376.8. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower at 5,336.6 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index pared earlier gains and slipped 0.1 percent to close at 5,124.9. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)