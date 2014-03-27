(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, March 27 Australian shares were down 0.9
percent on Thursday on selling across the board as investors
fretted about tougher sanctions being implemented on Russia, a
dip in copper and gold prices hurt resource stocks, and a number
of stocks traded ex-dividend.
The benchmark has been choppy recently, falling in five of
the past 10 sessions, as worries about Ukraine and slowing
growth in China have been countered by some bargain hunting.
"You mix all these things together and it just feels like
there's some uncertainty going forward," said John Zhu, a
portfolio manager at Triple 3 Partners, an independent
investment manager in Sydney.
Resource stocks put the market on the back foot after copper
prices dropped and gold fell to near $1,300 an ounce.
Blue-chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
lost 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent, while PanAust Ltd
dropped 4.4 percent. Top Australian gold producer
Newcrest Mining Ltd was down 2.6 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 47.1 points lower at
5,329.7 at 0112 GMT, just above its low for the morning. The
benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday, but has been trending
lower since hitting a 5-1/2 year high of 5,462.3 on March 7.
Investment analysts also said sentiment had been unsettled
by signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rates may
rise earlier than the markets had expected.
"This policy change is unlikely to have a large impact on
advanced sharemarkets, but emerging markets and Asian markets
are likely to bear a heavier burden in a world with a rising
cost of capital," Matt Sherwood, head of investment market
research at Perpetual, said in a note.
A number of stocks went ex-dividend and traded lower. QBE
Insurance Ltd shed 1.8 percent and STW Communications
Group Ltd tumbled 5.5 percent. Casino operator Crown
Resorts Ltd, which also said Melco Crown Entertainment
Ltd shareholders had approved a special dividend, was down 2
percent.
Lynas Corp Ltd surged 22.2 percent, which if
sustained would be its biggest one-day rise since September
2012, after saying its commercial production and sales of rare
earth oxide products would rise in the March
quarter.
Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 4.8 percent, after
its full-year net profit more than doubled.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 5,120.9.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)