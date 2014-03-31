(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, March 31 Australian shares rose 0.8
percent on Monday morning to be on track to end the first
quarter up more than 1 percent, supported by data showing a rise
in credit and markets expectations of stimulus steps in China,
the country's largest export market.
The 'Big Four' banks all gained. Commonwealth Bank of
Australia added 0.7 percent and Westpac Banking Corp
gained 1.1 percent, helped by data showing
private-sector credit rose 0.4 percent in February.
Miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
rose 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively as copper hit its
highest level in 2-1/2 weeks as speculation gathered pace that
China could step in to support its slowing economy.
Buying was broadbased, with top telecommunications provider
Telstra Corporation Ltd rose 0.9 percent and
supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd jumped 1.2 percent.
There are a raft of data releases and events this week,
including China's official manufacturing PMI, the Reserve Bank
of Australia's monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, and U.S.
non-farm payrolls on Friday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 41.9 points at 5,408.8
by 0129 GMT, having earlier risen to their highest since March
13. The benchmark hit a 5-1/2 year high of 5,462.3 on March 7.
If the morning rise is sustained into the close, the index
will end March with a gain of just 0.1 percent and be up 1.3
percent for the first quarter of 2014.
"Certainly there's been a lot of momentum, from a slow start
we've certainly recouped our earlier quarter losses," said Tony
Russell, senior equities adviser at RBS Morgans.
He said the situation in Ukraine, the U.S. Federal Reserve's
tapering and the Australian budget in May would be influences on
the market in coming months.
Suncorp Group Ltd jumped 1.9 percent to 2-month
highs of A$12.90 after the insurer said it would raise A$250
million to fund capital requirements.
Energy producers also gained after Brent crude posted its
first weekly gain since February. Woodside Petroleum Ltd
and Oil Search Ltd climbed 1.1 percent and 2
percent each.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent or 8.9 points to 5,134.0.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)