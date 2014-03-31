(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY, March 31 Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Monday morning to be on track to end the first quarter up more than 1 percent, supported by data showing a rise in credit and markets expectations of stimulus steps in China, the country's largest export market.

The 'Big Four' banks all gained. Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.7 percent and Westpac Banking Corp gained 1.1 percent, helped by data showing private-sector credit rose 0.4 percent in February.

Miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rose 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively as copper hit its highest level in 2-1/2 weeks as speculation gathered pace that China could step in to support its slowing economy.

Buying was broadbased, with top telecommunications provider Telstra Corporation Ltd rose 0.9 percent and supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd jumped 1.2 percent.

There are a raft of data releases and events this week, including China's official manufacturing PMI, the Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 41.9 points at 5,408.8 by 0129 GMT, having earlier risen to their highest since March 13. The benchmark hit a 5-1/2 year high of 5,462.3 on March 7.

If the morning rise is sustained into the close, the index will end March with a gain of just 0.1 percent and be up 1.3 percent for the first quarter of 2014.

"Certainly there's been a lot of momentum, from a slow start we've certainly recouped our earlier quarter losses," said Tony Russell, senior equities adviser at RBS Morgans.

He said the situation in Ukraine, the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering and the Australian budget in May would be influences on the market in coming months.

Suncorp Group Ltd jumped 1.9 percent to 2-month highs of A$12.90 after the insurer said it would raise A$250 million to fund capital requirements.

Energy producers also gained after Brent crude posted its first weekly gain since February. Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Oil Search Ltd climbed 1.1 percent and 2 percent each.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 8.9 points to 5,134.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)