MELBOURNE, April 1 Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, with investors likely to hold back from the resources sector ahead of China's release of March factory activity data at midday, expected to show a small expansion. * Local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent to 5,397.0, a 2.2 point-premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.1 points to 5,136.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 ending both March and the first quarter of 2014 with moderate gains, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen relieved concerns about a rate hike coming earlier than expected. * Copper eased after earlier hitting a two-week high, as investors proved wary of China's tighter credit conditions, despite speculation Beijing would move to stimulate its economy. * China is due to release the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 0100 GMT. The median forecast of 14 economists is for the PMI to rise to 50.3 from February's 50.2, a Reuters poll showed. * The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and is expected to keep rates at a record low of 2.5 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2135 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1872.34 0.79% 14.720 USD/JPY 103.2 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.719 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1283.59 -0.77% -9.910 US CRUDE 101.58 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 16457.66 0.82% 134.60 ASIA ADRS 142.53 0.95% 1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises on Yellen's view; S&P logs modest Q1 gain * Crude futures slip in volatile end-quarter trading * Gold down for day; posts first monthly decline in 2014 * Copper stalls after 2-week high, aluminium gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)