SYDNEY, April 2 Australian shares are set to
open higher on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street led by
strong U.S. economic data, while weak manufacturing data from
China reinforced expectations of stimulus policy from
Australia's biggest export market.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,409.0, a 19.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 5,116.1 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday for a third straight session,
with the S&P 500 ending at a record close after positive data on
factory activity indicated economic growth was gaining traction
following a harsh winter.
* Copper steadied on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data from
top consumer China reinforced expectations that the country
could stimulate its flagging economy and boost demand for
industrial metals.
* BHP Billiton is weighing a range of
options to simplify its portfolio of assets, including a
possible spin-off of unwanted businesses such as aluminium and
nickel into a separate company, the top global miner said on
Tuesday.
* Australia's central bank kept rates at record lows on
Tuesday, saying policy would remain stimulative in order to
boost demand and offset the drag from a cooling mining
sector.
* Australian food producer Goodman Fielder Ltd said
it expects normalized EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)
for full year 2014 to be about 10 percent to 15 per cent below
current analysts' consensus of about A$180 million.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2127 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1885.52 0.7% 13.180
USD/JPY 103.66 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7553 -- 0.031
SPOT GOLD 1278.26 -0.42% -5.380
US CRUDE 99.74 -1.81% -1.840
DOW JONES 16532.61 0.46% 74.95
ASIA ADRS 143.74 0.85% 1.21
-------------------------------------------------------------
