SYDNEY, April 2 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday, underpinned by miners and a record high close on Wall Street, though sentiment was soured somewhat by a profit warning from Goodman Fielder.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 14.1 points to close at 5,403.3. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Tuesdsay.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.2 points to finish the session at 5,116.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)