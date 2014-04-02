SYDNEY, April 3 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday as Wall Street rose overnight and the S&P 500 index closed at another record high, but investors may exercise caution ahead of key retail and trade balance data due out later in the day. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 13.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade. * The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Wednesday as signs of steady private-sector hiring suggested that the economy was slowly building momentum after a winter-related pullback. * Copper rose to its highest in more than three weeks after a powerful earthquake off the coast of top miner Chile triggered a tsunami alert, raising concerns about supply. Gold rose about 1 percent, its largest gain in three weeks on bargain hunting. * The Australian Competition and Consumer Commision gives its final decision on whether Transurban Group 's A$5 billion purchase of state-owned Queensland Motorways should go ahead. * Freelancer Ltd said it has acquired virtual content marketplace Fantero.com. * National Australia Bank Ltd said it has appointed Andrew Thorburn as group chief executive officer and managing director, effective from Aug. 1. Cameron Clyne advised that he will retire as group CEO and managing director of the bank. * Retail sales and trade balance data will be released at 0030 GMT. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2126 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,890.90 0.29 5.380 USD/JPY 103.85 0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8027 -- 0.044 SPOT GOLD 1,289.14 0.79 10.140 US CRUDE 99.62 -0.12 -0.120 DOW JONES 16,573.00 0.24 40.39 ASIA ADRS 144.34 0.42 0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends at fresh record; data puts jobs in focus * Brent crude loses over $1 as Libya port deal nears * Gold up 1 pct, most in 3 wks, ahead of U.S. jobs data * Copper hits more than 3-wk high after Chile quake For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)