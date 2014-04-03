Australian shares are likely to be subdued in early trade on Friday, as stocks slipped on Wall Street overnight ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data, while China's modest stimulus plan made little impact. Resources stocks may be in focus after aluminium hit a four-month high on technical buying. BHP shares are likely to open about 0.5 percent higher. * Local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,404, a 5.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose gained 6.6 points to finish at 5,509.9 at close on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2.10 points to 5,120.27 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slipped as caution set in ahead of Friday's monthly jobs data. The Nasdaq was weighed down nearly 1 percent on a fall in Biotech and momentum shares. * Aluminium prices hit a four-month peak on Thursday on technical buying, while copper slipped 0.5 percent to $6,642 on China's modest stimulus measures. * Gold was pressured after the euro dropped after the European Central kept interest rates on hold but pledged to use unconventional measures if needed to combat low inflation. -------------------MARKETSNAPSHOT @ 2139 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1888.77 -0.11% -2.130 USD/JPY 103.91 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7972 -- -0.006 SPOT GOLD 1285.9 -0.26% -3.290 US CRUDE 100.29 0.67% 0.670 DOW JONES 16572.55 0.00% -0.45 ASIA ADRS 143.19 -0.80% -1.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St dips as investors wary before jobs data * Brent Oil gains more than $1 on Ukraine, Libya worries * Gold falls on $ rise, ECB comment; payrolls data eyed * Copper slips as China stimulus disappoints For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)