UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MELBOURNE, June 24 Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday after a six-day rally on Wall Street ran out of steam, but mining stocks may get some support from stronger base metals overnight. * Local share price index futures rose 1 point to 5,410, a 43.3 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 33.83 points on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 31.4 points to 5,094.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended little changed in light trade. * Copper futures hit their highest level in nearly three weeks on tight supply and signs of improved growth in China. * Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI continued its recovery from last week's 21-month low, rising to $93.40 a tonne. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1962.61 -0.01% -0.260 USD/JPY 101.88 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6261 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1314.56 -0.25% -3.230 US CRUDE 106.04 -0.12% -0.130 DOW JONES 16937.26 -0.06% -9.82 ASIA ADRS 149.14 -0.44% -0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat after six-day rally, energy rises * Brent crude falls again as Iraq supply fears ease * Gold rises on Iraq, S&P drop; platinum down as strike ends * Copper near 3-week high; China data fuels gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts