MELBOURNE, June 24 Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday after a six-day rally on Wall Street ran out of steam, but mining stocks may get some support from stronger base metals overnight. * Local share price index futures rose 1 point to 5,410, a 43.3 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 33.83 points on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 31.4 points to 5,094.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended little changed in light trade. * Copper futures hit their highest level in nearly three weeks on tight supply and signs of improved growth in China. * Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI continued its recovery from last week's 21-month low, rising to $93.40 a tonne. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1962.61 -0.01% -0.260 USD/JPY 101.88 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6261 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1314.56 -0.25% -3.230 US CRUDE 106.04 -0.12% -0.130 DOW JONES 16937.26 -0.06% -9.82 ASIA ADRS 149.14 -0.44% -0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat after six-day rally, energy rises * Brent crude falls again as Iraq supply fears ease * Gold rises on Iraq, S&P drop; platinum down as strike ends * Copper near 3-week high; China data fuels gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)