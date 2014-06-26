(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 26 Australian shares climbed 1.2 percent on Thursday after Wall Street rose overnight and metal prices ticked higher, though the housing sector fell as stocks traded ex-dividend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 62.3 points to 5,464.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.6 percent on Wednesday, easing for a second day in a row.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent or 25.6 points to 5,130.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)