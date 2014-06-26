SYDNEY, June 27 Australian shares are set to open steady on Friday after a soft close on Wall, while a jump in spot iron prices to above $95 a tonne may support big mining stocks. * Local share price index futures added 3 points to 5429.0, a 35.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 62.31 points to 5,464.32 at close of trade on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained almost 9 points to 5,139.03 in early trade. * U.S. stocks dipped after the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis said interest-rate increases should come sooner rather than later. * Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose to $95.30 overnight, continuing a recovery from last week's 21-month low. Tin prices slipped to their lowest in more than four months despite forecasts of deficits, while copper pulled back after touching a new peak. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1957.22 -0.12% -2.310 USD/JPY 101.65 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5322 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1315.57 -0.15% -2.030 US CRUDE 105.6 -0.23% -0.240 DOW JONES 16846.13 -0.13% -21.38 ASIA ADRS 149.34 0.27% 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St dips after Fed's Bullard talks about rates * U.S. Crude and Brent falls as Iraq export fears recede * Gold falls on U.S. jobless data suggests economic strength * Copper retreats from fresh high For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)