Australian shares are set for a weak start on Friday as renewed tension in Ukraine hit Wall Street overnight, although trading linked to month-end settlements could cause some choppiness. * Local share price index futures dipped 5 points, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 26.7 points at close of trade on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 9.1 points to 5228.3 in early trade. * U.S. stocks lost ground on Thursday as investors focused on the latest tensions between Ukraine and Russia, though upbeat U.S. economic data helped curb losses. * Tensions in Ukraine and worse-than-expected euro zone economic sentiment pulled copper prices down. * Virgin Australia Holdings on Friday posted an annual net loss of A$355.6 million ($332.73 million) and said it would not give guidance for the current financial year because of the "uncertain economic environment." * Woolworths Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in annual net profit. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2234 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1996.74 -0.17% -3.380 USD/JPY 103.71 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3378 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1289.55 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE 94.6 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 17079.57 -0.25% -42.44 ASIA ADRS 153.56 -0.45% -0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St loses ground on Ukraine worry; data curbs losses * Brent falls, U.S. crude rises as global demand seen weak * Gold rises for the 3rd straight day eying Ukraine * Copper hit by Ukraine tensions, Aluminium For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)