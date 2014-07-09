UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
SYDNEY, July 10 Australian shares are seen posting modest gains on Thursday as Wall Street rose overnight and metal prices tacked on gains, though investors will be cautious ahead of a local jobs report due out later in the day.
* Local share price index futures edged 0.2 percent higher, but was a 28.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks finished higher on rebounding from a sharp two-day selloff, after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers have started to detail how the central bank will end its easy monetary policy.
* Copper prices hovered near their highest in almost five months, while aluminium touched a fresh 13-month top. Gold rose, holding above $1,320 an ounce.
* Monthly jobs data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due out later in the day.
* Australia's Envestra Ltd said it was reconsidering its support for Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd's (CKI) $2.2 billion bid to take over the gas pipe owner after the authorities declined its request to arbitrate a dispute.
* Transurban Group has announced its traffic and revenue data for the June quarter, with toll revenue increasing by 13.1 percent to A$234.1 million.
* Finbar Group Ltd has forecast a A$36 million record profit for FY 2014.
* SciGen Ltd has announced a sale of its assets in a deal for a cash consideration of $11 million.
* Fairfax Media Ltd says it has acquired Allhomes with the deal expected to be worth around A$50 million.
* Global investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP has joined with Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to ready a joint A$1 billion ($940.80 million) bid for compliance company SAI Global, Australian media reported on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2311 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1972.83 0.46% 9.120 USD/JPY 101.57 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5558 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1327.01 0.11% 1.410 US CRUDE 101.89 -0.39% -0.400 DOW JONES 16985.61 0.47% 78.99 ASIA ADRS 151.02 0.02% 0.03 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rises after Fed minutes on 'easy money' exit * Oil drops on weak U.S. fuel demand, returning Libya supply * Gold up as Fed minutes keep to expectations; palladium jumps * Zinc steady near 3-yr top on bets for shortages, growth
