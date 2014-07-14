(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 14 - Australian shares extended gains to end 0.5 percent higher on Monday led by financial and resources stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 25.51 points to close at 5512.30. The bechmark closed 0.4 percent high on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index up 0.5 percent or 27.27 points to finish the session at 5,127.87 points. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)