(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 15 Australian shares ended flat on Tuesday as a government report on the financial system dragged on banks to pull the market lower, though a rise in miners and on Wall Street overnight helped temper losses

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed flat at 5,511.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.5 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 12.5 points to finish the session at 5,115.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)