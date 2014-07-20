UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 21 Australian shares are seen edging higher on Monday, buoyed by a rebound on Wall Street, though gains may be limited by the resource sector as metals prices fell.
Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, but were at a 24.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Friday and rose 0.8 percent for the week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding a day after the S&P 500 suffered its worst slide since April 10, with the three major indexes gaining.
* Copper fell to a two-week low and clocked up its biggest weekly drop in 18 weeks on concerns about the Chinese property sector and an outlook for increased production.
* Profit-taking sent gold prices lower after they rallied the previous session on the shooting down of a passenger plane in eastern Ukraine, but traders said interest in bullion will be quick to rise again if geopolitical tensions heighten.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1978.22 1.03% 20.100 USD/JPY 101.36 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4818 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1309.96 -0.03% -0.440 US CRUDE 102.78 -0.34% -0.350 DOW JONES 17100.18 0.73% 123.37 ASIA ADRS 150.70 0.95% 1.42 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rebounds from selloff; indexes up for week * Oil prices slip after spike on downed airliner, Gaza * Gold falls on profit-taking but geopolitical tensions eyed * Copper clocks up biggest weekly drop since mid-March
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts