UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 22 Australian shares added 0.1 percent on Tuesday to close at six-year highs, as investors remained cautious over the escalating crises in Gaza and Ukraine, but gains in oil, gold and other metals helped buoy the market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ticked 3.4 points higher to 5,543.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Monday to close at six-year highs.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent to 5,133.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts