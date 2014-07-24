UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 25 Australian shares are set to edge higher on Friday as metals prices climbed overnight, although a flat finish on Wall Street a fall in bullion prices may keep investors cautious. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, but was at a 47.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. * U.S. stocks finished a quiet session mostly flat on Thursday as earnings painted a mixed picture of the economy, though the S&P 500 set another record closing high. * Gold hit a one-month low after robust economic data from the United States, China and the euro zone deterred investors from safe-haven assets, even as tensions simmered in the Middle East and Ukraine. * Copper climbed to its highest in 10 days and zinc hit a near three-year peak after better-than-expected Chinese factory data calmed fears about economic growth in the world's biggest metals consumer. * Chesser Resources Ltd has announced a proposed sale of its Kestanelik project for $40 million. * Wall St ends flat on mixed earnings; S&P 500 at record * Brent oil dips below $107, market well-supplied * Gold hits 1-month low as strong data offset safe-haven lure * Copper, zinc gain as China's factory growth rebounds For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts